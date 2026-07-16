Hong Kong Investment Corporation logs $6.4b investment income in 2025, up by 175pc

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation said it recorded a total investment income of over HK$6.4 billion last year, up by 175 percent from the year prior.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The net internal rate of return of its investment portfolio has reached 14 percent as of the end of 2025, the company said in its annual report on Thursday.

The HKIC has cumulatively invested in over 200 projects covering three key strategic sectors, namely hard and core technology, biotechnology and health technology, and new energy and green technology, as well as their relevant applications as of June, the report showed.

Among them, 10 portfolio companies have already listed in Hong Kong, and more than 30 portfolio companies have applied or are preparing to apply this year for listing in the SAR, it said.

The HKIC is taking forward the establishment of an offshore yuan venture capital fund to support Chinese technology’s expansion to global markets and is engaging deeply with core strategic anchor points such as the Northern Metropolis to promote synergies between industrial and spatial planning, the report added.

Looking ahead, the HKIC will partner with regional and international institutions to channel capital into commercial property that aligns with Hong Kongʼs industrial positioning, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, who also chairs the company.

Through strategic investments and partnerships with leading enterprises, the HKIC will continue to support the research, development and industrialization of RISC–V technology, and the building of the relevant ecosystem, he added.

In the future, the HKIC will constantly review and update its key themes of investment, having already been gradually expanding its reach into even more frontier areas such as next–generation AI, brain–computer interface, commercial aerospace, cross–border digital infrastructure and quantum computing, said chief executive Clara Chan Ka-chai.

The SAR investment flagship will also accelerate and increase the formation of partnerships with local managers and financial service providers to maximise synergy with them in furthering the economic and social development of Hong Kong, she said.



