Over 30 firms HKIC invested are preparing for HK listing this year, CEO says

More than 30 companies within the Hong Kong Investment Corporation's investment portfolio have applied or are preparing to apply this year for an initial public offering in the SAR, its chief executive Clara Chan Ka-chai said.

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That is on top of 11 firms that have already listed in the city, she said at an event.

Chan noted that the HKIC aims to leverage its capital and connections to provide strong momentum in supporting Hong Kong's development into an international life sciences and healthcare hub.

The HKIC has cumulatively invested in over 200 projects covering three key strategic sectors, namely hard and core technology, biotechnology and health technology, and new energy and green technology, as well as their relevant applications as of June, its annual report showed earlier.

For every HK$1 the firm invests, it attracts over HK$8 in long-term market capital, including those from various international investors such as overseas sovereign wealth funds and pension plans, according to the report.



