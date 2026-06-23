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FINANCE

Towngas and Geely Farizon form strategic partnership to expand methanol applications in Hong Kong

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003), or Towngas has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Zhejiang Lvdong Alcohol Hydrogen Technology Service, a subsidiary of Geely Farizon, targeting to build a comprehensive methanol energy value chain, and drive the low-carbon transition of Hong Kong’s transport and construction sectors.

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Towngas said the two parties will collaborate closely on methanol fuel supply, methanol refuelling infrastructure, and the promotion and multi-scenario application of methanol commercial vehicles.

Under the agreement, Towngas and Geely Farizon will jointly plan a methanol supply system for vehicles in Hong Kong and explore site selection as well as operational models for local methanol refuelling facilities. 

The two companies will jointly facilitate the supply of green methanol and the deployment of commercial vehicles, supporting their phased rollout across the city, according to Towngas. 

The partnership marks the official launch of methanol energy deployment in Hong Kong.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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