Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Tuesday, Alibaba drops below $100

Hong Kong stocks continued to slide by noon on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by 268 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,499 at noon.

The half-day market turnover dropped to HK$176.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 2.2 percent to 4,448 points at noon. Alibaba (9988) slid 3 percent to below HK$100.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.37 percent to 4,147 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 1.8 percent to 16,072 points at the midday close.



