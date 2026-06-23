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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Tuesday, Alibaba drops below $100

FINANCE
55 mins ago
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Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks continued to slide by noon on Tuesday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by 268 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,499 at noon.

The half-day market turnover dropped to HK$176.9 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 2.2 percent to 4,448 points at noon. Alibaba (9988) slid 3 percent to below HK$100.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.37 percent to 4,147 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 1.8 percent to 16,072 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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