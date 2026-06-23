Chinese charging products maker Anker kicks off $4.6 billion IPO

Chinese charging products producer Anker has kicked off book building for its HK$4.63 billion Hong Kong initial public offering.

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The company plans to sell 46.6 million shares at a maximum of HK$99.32 per share. It asks for a minimum investment of HK$10,032.2 per board lot of 100 shares.

The Shenzhen-listed company's product offerings cover three major product lines — smart charging and power storage, smart home, and smart audio and video.

It was the world’s largest mobile charging products brand last year by revenue with a market share of 4.8 percent, according to consultancy Frost & Sullivan, which was quoted in the prospectus.



