BofA forecasts 75 bps of rate hikes in 2026 on labor market resilience, new Fed chair

BofA Global Research expects the Federal Reserve to ​hike interest rates by 75 basis points in ‌2026, it said on Monday, citing resilient economic data and rising expectations of a hawkish Fed under new Chair Kevin Warsh.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The brokerage expects ​the US central bank to raise rates in September, ​October, and December, compared with its prior forecast ⁠for no change this year.

BofA's view is contrary to current 2026 ​outlooks of top Wall Street brokerages and comes after the ​Fed left its benchmark rate unchanged earlier this month, even as almost half of Fed policymakers indicated that they now expect rates to rise ​this year.

The policymakers' more hawkish outlook is accompanied by ​strength in the labour market and elevated inflation concerns.

"June Summary of Projections ‌and ⁠Warsh's comments indicate that the Fed's reaction function is much more hawkish than we thought," analysts at BofA said in a note.

In contrast to BofA's call, markets are pricing ​in 42 bps ​of hikes ⁠in 2026, according to LSEG data.

After three rate hikes this year, BofA analysts expect the ​central bank to keep interest rates on ​hold in ⁠2027.

"Inflation is likely to remain sticky, keeping the real policy rate from becoming overly restrictive," they said.

Brokerages including BNP Paribas ⁠and ​Macquarie are also among the minority ​that expect the central bank to start hiking rates this year.

Reuters