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FINANCE

Two companies delivered mixed performance in their gray market on Monday

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Shenzhen Senior Technology Material rose 41 percent at market close in the gray market on Monday, ahead of its Tuesday debut.

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Its shares were traded at HK$12.68 apiece, compared to the offer price of HK$8.98 on Philip Securities' over-the-counter market, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,850 per board lot of 500 shares. 

Meanwhile, HJ Science fell 3.3 percent at market close on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market. Its shares were traded at HK$79.1 apiece, and the offer price is HK$81.8. That translates to a paper loss of HK$270 per board lot of 100 shares. It is also debuting on Tuesday.

Shenzhen Senior Technology MaterialHJ Science

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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