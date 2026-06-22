Two companies delivered mixed performance in their gray market on Monday

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material rose 41 percent at market close in the gray market on Monday, ahead of its Tuesday debut.

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Its shares were traded at HK$12.68 apiece, compared to the offer price of HK$8.98 on Philip Securities' over-the-counter market, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,850 per board lot of 500 shares.

Meanwhile, HJ Science fell 3.3 percent at market close on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market. Its shares were traded at HK$79.1 apiece, and the offer price is HK$81.8. That translates to a paper loss of HK$270 per board lot of 100 shares. It is also debuting on Tuesday.