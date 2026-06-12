logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Two Chinese firms kick off bookbuilding for HK IPO, aiming to raise HK$2.45b

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Two Chinese companies kicked off bookbuilding for an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Friday, aiming to raise a total of HK$2.45 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Biotech firm HJ Science plans to offer 13.6 million shares, priced at HK$81.8 per share, with fundraising amounting to HK$1.11 billion.

Each board lot contains 100 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$8,262.5.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material, a lithium-ion battery separator manufacturer, will sell 149.52 million H shares, with a maximum offer price of HK$8.98. It aims to raise up to HK$1.34 billion via share sales.

The Shenzhen-listed company asks an entry fee of HK$4,535.3 per board lot of 500 shares.

Two enterprises are expected to debut on June 23.

HJ ScienceShenzhen Senior Technology MaterialIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP A Tesla electric vehicle drives past a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 8, 2026.
Musk's SpaceX prices record US$75 billion IPO at US$135 a share
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
SpaceX IPO draws more than US$70 billion in retail orders, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Bonnie Chan.
HK sees 10 specialist technology firms listed in first five months, raising $25b: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
20 hours ago
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
SpaceX on cusp of record IPO that could make Musk a trillionaire
WORLD
22 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's multispectral AI firm HQVT Technology kicks off $613mln HK IPO
FINANCE
11-06-2026 10:39 HKT
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI expects to go public 'within the next year,' the Information reports
INNOVATION
11-06-2026 10:27 HKT
SpaceX logo, the word "IPO", and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Why the blockbuster SpaceX IPO may spell more bad news for crypto
WORLD
10-06-2026 20:06 HKT
A sign of Antchain, the blockchain technology branch under Ant Group, is seen at Ant Group's booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2021. REUTERS
Ant International raises US$1 billion to revive Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
10-06-2026 18:02 HKT
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
South Korea's SK Hynix eyes US listing as soon as August, sources say
FINANCE
10-06-2026 15:25 HKT
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Elon Musk, after DOGE and politics, bets on SpaceX IPO
WORLD
10-06-2026 15:10 HKT
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
WELLNESS
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.