Two Chinese firms kick off bookbuilding for HK IPO, aiming to raise HK$2.45b

Two Chinese companies kicked off bookbuilding for an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Friday, aiming to raise a total of HK$2.45 billion.

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Biotech firm HJ Science plans to offer 13.6 million shares, priced at HK$81.8 per share, with fundraising amounting to HK$1.11 billion.

Each board lot contains 100 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$8,262.5.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material, a lithium-ion battery separator manufacturer, will sell 149.52 million H shares, with a maximum offer price of HK$8.98. It aims to raise up to HK$1.34 billion via share sales.

The Shenzhen-listed company asks an entry fee of HK$4,535.3 per board lot of 500 shares.

Two enterprises are expected to debut on June 23.