Hong Kong sees five mainland firms' retail tranche oversubscribed on Monday

Five mainland firms saw their retail tranches oversubscribed on Monday, with Shenzhen HQVT Technology oversubscribed 396 times, drawing HK$24.3 billion in margin loans.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The artificial intelligence, specializing in multispectral AI technologies, plans to offer 85.2 million H shares, raising HK$610 million. The offer price is HK$7.2 per share. Each board lot of 500 shares has an entry fee of HK$3,636.3.

Lithium-ion battery separator manufacturer Shenzhen Senior Technology Material was oversubscribed 17.5 times, drawing HK$2.48 billion. It plans to offer 150 million H shares, raising at most HK$1.34 billion. Each board lot of 500 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,535.3.

HJ Science, a clinical-stage Chinese biopharmaceutical company, was oversubscribed 17.2 times, drawing HK$2.03 billion in margin loans. The company plans to offer 13.6 million H shares that could raise HK$1.11 billion. It requires an entry fee of HK$8,262.5 per board lot of 100 shares.

Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology, a high-tech Chinese robotics company, oversubscribed 1.7 times, drawing HK$140 million. It plans to offer 10.5 million H shares, raising HK$1.07 billion. Each board lot of 50 shares requires an entry fee of HK$5,131.2.

Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology, an innovative Chinese biopharmaceutical company, was oversubscribed by 0.42 times, drawing HK$51 million in margin loans. It plans to offer 58 million H shares, raising HK$1.22 billion. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,242.4.

Shenzhen HQVT Technology is scheduled to debut on June 22, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material and HJ Science are on June 23, while Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology and Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology are on June 24.

