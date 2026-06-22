Hang Seng Index plunges at noon on Monday, once touching one-year low

Hong Kong stocks plunged by noon on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by nearly 500 points at one point to 23,444, the lowest in one year. It closed 233 points, or 1 percent at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$200 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.4 percent to 4,542 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.2 percent to 4,098 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 0.3 percent to 16,077 points at the midday close.



