logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC's Australia unit faces A$35 million penalty over scam protection failures

FINANCE
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS

HSBC's Australia unit has admitted to serious failures in protecting customers from scams and could face an A$35 million (HK$193 million) penalty pending court approval, Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and HSBC will jointly seek the Federal Court's approval of the proposed penalty.

The ASIC said its investigation found that HSBC failed to maintain adequate controls over its internal transfer systems between May 2023 and May 2024, exposing customers to a heightened risk of unauthorised transactions.

The bank was also aware as early as May 2021 of a growing threat from impersonation scams in which fraudsters posed as HSBC representatives, ASIC said.

"This is one of the first cases of its kind globally and sends a clear message that protecting customers from scams is a core responsibility of banks," ASIC Chair Sarah Court said.

The regulator added HSBC breached its financial services licence obligations by failing to adequately prevent scams and by taking an average of 144 days to investigate customer reports.

The bank also had insufficient systems to help customers regain access to accounts that had been locked after scam incidents, ASIC said.

“We have reached an agreement to resolve the proceedings with ASIC, which recognises our customer redress program and the significant enhancements made to our fraud and scam prevention, detection and response,” an HSBC spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The proposed settlement remains subject to approval by the Federal Court, which will determine whether the penalty and other orders are appropriate.

Reuters

HSBCAustraliaScam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC partners with Google Cloud to expand AI usage
FINANCE
17-06-2026 10:35 HKT
In this Oct. 1, 2019, a man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. AP
Australia central bank warns rate hikes might not be over after holding fire
FINANCE
16-06-2026 14:30 HKT
HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
HSBC says Hong Kong mobile banking services restored after access issues
FINANCE
15-06-2026 15:19 HKT
File Photo
Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan
WORLD
15-06-2026 14:47 HKT
HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients
HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients
INNOVATION
09-06-2026 16:00 HKT
HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key
HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key
INNOVATION
08-06-2026 20:00 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP A handout photo taken on May 26, 2026 and received on June 5, 2026 from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) shows some of the 100,000 contraband cockroaches found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney.
Australia seizes 100,000 cockroaches in bug-breeder bust
WORLD
05-06-2026 13:52 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta lashes Australia's bid to make tech giants pay for news
WORLD
04-06-2026 12:47 HKT
Georges Elhedery, Group Chief Executive of HSBC, speaks at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC CEO courts clients to revive Hong Kong investment banking, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
01-06-2026 16:34 HKT
A general view of Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha, Australia, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson's appeal against murder conviction set for August
WORLD
29-05-2026 15:41 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
23 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.