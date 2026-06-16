logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Australia central bank warns rate hikes might not be over after holding fire

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
In this Oct. 1, 2019, a man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. AP
In this Oct. 1, 2019, a man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. AP

Australia's central bank held its cash rate steady at 4.35 percent on Tuesday, saying the economy was slowing in the face of tighter financial conditions but warned it might yet hike again if needed to control inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wrapping up its June policy meeting after pausing for the first time this year, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said inflation was still too high and it would do whatever necessary to bring it down "including increasing the cash rate target further if required."

Markets had wagered on a steady outcome following a run of softer domestic data on inflation, consumer demand and employment, while a peace deal in the Middle East to reopen the Strait of Hormuz had pulled down oil prices and lessened inflation risks.

"Resolution of the conflict in the Middle East is at an early stage, and there are plausible scenarios where inflation is higher and activity lower than envisaged under the May baseline forecasts," said the board in a statement.

"Global oil supply issues will take some time to resolve, maintaining upward pressure on global energy prices and inflation."

The unanimous decision was largely as expected. The Australian dollar held onto earlier losses and was down 0.3 percent at US$0.7050, while three-year government bond yields edged up 2 basis points to 4.457 percent.

Swaps imply around a 30 percent chance of a move in August, and just a total tightening of 16 basis points for the year, equivalent to less than one rate hike.

"Today’s decision reflects a central bank looking through a very cloudy outlook before deciding whether future meetings require more tightening, or simply more time," said Stephen Smith, partner at Deloitte Access Economics.

He said the Iran deal will not reassure markets until it is signed, implemented and reflected in fuel prices.

The RBA has already raised rates by 75 basis points since February as it struggled to contain stubborn inflationary pressures in the face of surging energy costs. Annual inflation slowed to 4.2 percent in April but a measure of underlying inflation picked up to 3.4 percent, above the target band of 2 percent to 3 percent.

"The inflationary impulse from the nearly four-month oil price shock cannot simply be put back in the bottle," said Harry Murphy Cruise, head of economic research for Oxford Economics Australia.

"Much of the CPI hit from higher input, shipping and agricultural costs is still working its way through to consumer prices, meaning underlying inflation pressures will not dissipate immediately," he added, cautioning against rate cuts "anytime soon."

With interest rates now matching their post-pandemic highs, the economy slowed to a crawl in the first quarter, growing just 0.3 percent at a quarterly pace as consumers tightened their purse strings. The unemployment rate also hit a 4-1/2-year high of 4.5 percent.

A record run in house prices has ground to a halt, with the government's proposed tax changes driving a sharp drop in demand for new investor loans.

The RBA charted a softer course than its global peers during the post-pandemic inflation surge, prioritising hard-won gains in the labour market over rapid tightening. Interest rates peaked at 4.35 percent early last year before three cuts pulled them back to 3.6 percent, but that strategy backfired as inflation reared its head again.

Reuters

Reserve Bank of AustraliaAustraliainterest rate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP Kevin Warsh, nominee for US Federal Reserve Chair, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026.
Warsh's debut Fed press conference may reveal his strategy for inflation, rates
FINANCE
21 hours ago
File Photo
Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan
WORLD
15-06-2026 14:47 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
ECB keeping its options open for July, Nagel says
FINANCE
12-06-2026 16:39 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China asks big banks to curb interbank lending to ease cash glut, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
12-06-2026 14:38 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
ECB raises rates to nip war-led inflation in the bud
FINANCE
11-06-2026 21:25 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP A handout photo taken on May 26, 2026 and received on June 5, 2026 from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) shows some of the 100,000 contraband cockroaches found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney.
Australia seizes 100,000 cockroaches in bug-breeder bust
WORLD
05-06-2026 13:52 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta lashes Australia's bid to make tech giants pay for news
WORLD
04-06-2026 12:47 HKT
A general view of Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha, Australia, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson's appeal against murder conviction set for August
WORLD
29-05-2026 15:41 HKT
The company logo and trading information for 3M is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Australia sues 3M for $1.4 billion over PFAS 'forever chemicals' contamination
WORLD
28-05-2026 12:35 HKT
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Australia-India-Japan-US Quad urged to address 'connectivity choke points'
WORLD
26-05-2026 14:51 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.