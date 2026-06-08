logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key
HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key

Artificial intelligence will revolutionize how banks serve customers, but emphasized that humans will remain at the core of the industry, and may hire more employees in the future, according to Georges Elhedery, chief executive of HSBC (0005).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Elhedery said he needs human judgment, human decision-making, and human accountability at the core, during an interview with Bloomberg Television.

He noted that HSBC is actively integrating AI into its business, already deploying the technology for functions such as customer identification and compliance checks. 

In recent months, many banks have announced layoff plans as they prepare to implement AI to improve efficiency.

Standard Chartered (2888) CEO Bill Winters had apologized for controversial remarks in which he said that AI would replace what he termed "lower-value human capital."

 

AIHSBCGeorges ElhederyBill Winters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Citigroup lifts S&P 500 year-end target to 8,100 on earnings strength, AI 'supercycle'
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia clinches deals with South Korean giants include SK Group to advance AI boom
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves at the end of the joint press conference for the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, Shaanxi province, China May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo
China bets on AI to promote President Xi Jinping's thinking
CHINA
05-06-2026 15:41 HKT
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea's next big sector, points to 'some suprises'
INNOVATION
05-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration created on March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Anthropic calls for pause of global AI development
WORLD
05-06-2026 12:35 HKT
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
South Korea labour minister calls on tech firms to share excess AI profits with suppliers, staff
FINANCE
05-06-2026 11:21 HKT
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP The Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
SpaceX IPO: rockets, AI losses and Musk in control
WORLD
05-06-2026 10:01 HKT
A logo of Capgemini at the company headquarters in Paris on June 25, 2019. AFP
Capgemini: AI boom fuels fastest millionaire growth in five years to 25.3 million globally
FINANCE
04-06-2026 17:50 HKT
An Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. AP photo
Amazon unveils new AI warehouse robot in US$12 billion Europe push
INNOVATION
04-06-2026 17:48 HKT
The logo of Foxconn is seen during the AutoTronics Taipei 2026 at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on April 15, 2026. AFP
Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure
FINANCE
04-06-2026 14:41 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
19 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.