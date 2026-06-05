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WORLD

Australia seizes 100,000 cockroaches in bug-breeder bust

WORLD
33 mins ago
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Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP A handout photo taken on May 26, 2026 and received on June 5, 2026 from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) shows some of the 100,000 contraband cockroaches found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney.
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP A handout photo taken on May 26, 2026 and received on June 5, 2026 from the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) shows some of the 100,000 contraband cockroaches found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney.

Wildlife officers have busted an illegal cockroach-breeding operation in rural Australia, seizing a skin-crawling haul worth more than $100,000 on the black market for exotic bugs.

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More than 100,000 contraband cockroaches were found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney, Australia's environment department said on Friday.

They found Madagascar "hissing" cockroaches, a bulky insect named for its noisy defence mechanism, and dubia cockroaches, an invasive critter bred as a snack for pet lizards.

Photos showed one of the seized Madagascar cockroaches was almost big enough to completely cover the palm of an adult hand.

"We take our job protecting Australia's unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously," an environment department spokesman said.

"We're seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we're putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice."

The department said the illicit insects had an estimated value of US$140,000 (Aus$200,000).

Officials now have the unenviable task of euthanising the creepy-crawlies, an insect so hardy it spawned an urban legend they could survive a nuclear blast.

Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP

AFP

Australia100000 cockroachesbug-breeder bust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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