HSBC says Hong Kong mobile banking services restored after access issues

HSBC (0005) on Monday said all of its digital services in Hong Kong returned to normal before 2 p.m. local time (0600 GMT), after some customers had trouble using its mobile banking app earlier in the day.

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"All our services returned to normal before 2:00 p.m. today," the bank said in an email to Reuters. "We again apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Earlier it said some customers were having difficulty accessing some services and that it was working to fix the problem.

HSBC did not say what caused the issue or how many customers were affected. News reports said some users had been locked out of the app earlier in the day. The bank's Hong Kong services also suffered a disruption in late January, according to media reports at the time.

Reuters