HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients

HSBC Private Bank has launched HSBC Access, a new network that opens institutional- grade private market and innovation investment channels to ultra-high net worth and family office clients.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The platform will allow eligible private banking clients to tap into curated technology and start-up companies served by HSBC Innovation Banking. This is the first time HSBC Private Bank clients can access such an opportunity since HSBC Innovation Banking was launched in 2023.

HSBC Access offers a range of investment opportunities, including direct investments, co-investments, exclusive private market opportunities and venture capital funds, some of which were previously available only to institutional clients.

In addition, HSBC Access provides specialist insights and intelligence from across our corporate, trade and innovation banking businesses.

“HSBC Access will help widen the pool of long-term, informed capital available to entrepreneurs and high-growth companies, while bringing additional expertise and connections to help innovative businesses scale and accelerate progress,” said Jo Miyake, Head of Banking for Asia and Middle East at HSBC’s Corporate and Institutional Banking.