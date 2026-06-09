logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients

INNOVATION
8 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients
HSBC Private Bank launches HSBC Access to unlock Innovation Banking for UHNW clients

HSBC Private Bank has launched HSBC Access, a new network that opens institutional- grade private market and innovation investment channels to ultra-high net worth and family office clients.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The platform will allow eligible private banking clients to tap into curated technology and start-up companies served by HSBC Innovation Banking. This is the first time HSBC Private Bank clients can access such an opportunity since HSBC Innovation Banking was launched in 2023.

HSBC Access offers a range of investment opportunities, including direct investments, co-investments, exclusive private market opportunities and venture capital funds, some of which were previously available only to institutional clients. 

In addition, HSBC Access provides specialist insights and intelligence from across our corporate, trade and innovation banking businesses. 

“HSBC Access will help widen the pool of long-term, informed capital available to entrepreneurs and high-growth companies, while bringing additional expertise and connections to help innovative businesses scale and accelerate progress,” said Jo Miyake, Head of Banking for Asia and Middle East at HSBC’s Corporate and Institutional Banking.

 

HSBCHSBC Access

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key
HSBC’s Elhedery says AI will revolutionize banking, but people still key
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Georges Elhedery, Group Chief Executive of HSBC, speaks at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC CEO courts clients to revive Hong Kong investment banking, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
01-06-2026 16:34 HKT
Georges Elhedery, Group Chief Executive of HSBC, attends the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC CEO expects to hit US$1.5 billion annual cost-saving target six months early
FINANCE
20-05-2026 17:22 HKT
Georges Elhedery, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Holdings Plc, attends an informal shareholder meeting, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC CEO says AI will destroy and create new jobs, urges staff to embrace change
FINANCE
20-05-2026 10:38 HKT
(From left to right) Matthew Hung, Head of Global Corporates, Hong Kong, Corporate and Institutional Banking, HSBC; Simon Chan, Assistant Director (Conservation), Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, HKSAR Government; Andrew Fung; Regina Lee, Head of Commercial Banking, Hang Seng Bank. Henderson
Henderson Land completes HK’s first biodiversity loans with HSBC, Hang Seng Bank
ESG
13-05-2026 12:05 HKT
HSBC plans to issue US$1.5 billion 6.75pc perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
FINANCE
12-05-2026 20:11 HKT
HSBC has reviewed lending policies after US$400 million fraud hit, chairman says
FINANCE
08-05-2026 22:21 HKT
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
HSBC sees AI upside for China software stocks despite global jitters
FINANCE
08-05-2026 17:15 HKT
HSBC books a US$1.3 bln credit losses in Q1, hit by UK fraud, geopolitical tensions
FINANCE
05-05-2026 16:51 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC profit underwhelms on unexpected US$400 million private credit loss
FINANCE
05-05-2026 14:48 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.