Hang Seng Index closes lower on Tuesday, Lenovo leads by rising 4 percent

Hang Seng Index ended lower on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 348 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,493 points.

The market turnover was at HK$249.88 billion.

Tech gauge also closed lower, falling 2.24 percent to 4,658 points.

Lenovo (0992) rallied, rising 4.26 percent. CATL (3750) rose 1.56 percent. CLP (0002) and CK Infrastructure (1038) rose more than 1 percent.

Tech blue-chips edged lower. Kuaishou (1024) fell 3.89 percent, Meituan (3690) fell 3.77 percent, Baidu (9888) fell 3.49 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) fell 3.46 percent, and JD Logistics (2618) fell 3.28 percent.

AIA (1299) fell 1.7 percent.

Oil stocks extended the losses. ENN Energy (2688) fell 4.2 percent, CNOOC (0883) fell 2.56 percent, and PetroChina (0857) fell 2 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.11 percent, or 4.58 points, to 4,091 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.93 percent to 15,675 points.