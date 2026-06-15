Hang Seng Index sees above 25,000 points on Monday's open

The Hang Seng Index extended gains on Friday, opening above the 25,000-point level on Monday as the US and Iran reached a deal to end the war.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 283 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,001 points.

Tech gauge rose 1.78 percent to 4,788 points.

Lenovo (0992) led gains among blue-chip stocks, rising 4.9 percent. CMOC (3993) and Zijin Mining (2899) are also above 4 percent.

Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rose 3.28 percent. Tech stocks also gain, Alibaba (9888) rose 2.6 percent, Tencent (0700) rose 2.5 percent, Meituan (3690) rose 2.1 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.9 percent.

HSBC (0005), AIA (1299) and HKEX (0388) rose by 1.4 percent, 1.9 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Oil stocks opened lower. ENN Energy (2688) dropped 5 percent. PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) were down 2.71 percent and 2.01 percent, respectively.