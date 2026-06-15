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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index sees above 25,000 points on Monday's open

FINANCE
24 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hang Seng Index extended gains on Friday, opening above the 25,000-point level on Monday as the US and Iran reached a deal to end the war.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 283 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,001 points.

Tech gauge rose 1.78 percent to 4,788 points.

Lenovo (0992) led gains among blue-chip stocks, rising 4.9 percent. CMOC (3993) and Zijin Mining (2899) are also above 4 percent.

Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rose 3.28 percent. Tech stocks also gain, Alibaba (9888) rose 2.6 percent, Tencent (0700) rose 2.5 percent, Meituan (3690) rose 2.1 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.9 percent.

HSBC (0005), AIA (1299) and HKEX (0388) rose by 1.4 percent, 1.9 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Oil stocks opened lower. ENN Energy (2688) dropped 5 percent. PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) were down 2.71 percent and 2.01 percent, respectively. 

Hong KongmarketHang Seng Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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