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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at market close

FINANCE
14 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hang Seng Index ended lower on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 124 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,842 points.

The market turnover was at HK$283 billion.

The Hang Tech Index rose 1.28 percent to 4,765 points.

Among the blue chips, Lenovo (0992) extended its gain, rising 9.31 percent. Zijing Mining (2899) and CMOC (3993) also rose above 6 percent.

In the tech stocks, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) and CATL (3750) rose 6.98 percent and 4.83 percent, respectively.

HSBC (0005) and AIA (1299) climbed 2.1 percent and 2.62 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, ENN Energy (2688) fell 6.55 percent, and PetroChina (0857) was down 3.48 percent. CNOOC (0883) fell 2.89 percent.
 

Hong KongHang Seng Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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