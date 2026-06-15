Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at market close

The Hang Seng Index ended lower on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 124 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,842 points.

The market turnover was at HK$283 billion.

The Hang Tech Index rose 1.28 percent to 4,765 points.

Among the blue chips, Lenovo (0992) extended its gain, rising 9.31 percent. Zijing Mining (2899) and CMOC (3993) also rose above 6 percent.

In the tech stocks, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) and CATL (3750) rose 6.98 percent and 4.83 percent, respectively.

HSBC (0005) and AIA (1299) climbed 2.1 percent and 2.62 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, ENN Energy (2688) fell 6.55 percent, and PetroChina (0857) was down 3.48 percent. CNOOC (0883) fell 2.89 percent.

