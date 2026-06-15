Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at market close

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Hong Kong signs double taxation avoidance agreement with Cyprus
12-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Hong Kong shares close higher on Friday, Chow Tai Fook surges 15pc
12-06-2026 16:32 HKT
Hang Seng Index gains nearly 500 points by noon
12-06-2026 12:05 HKT
Hong Kong shares rise at open
12-06-2026 09:56 HKT
PBOC, BI, and HKMA sign MoU to promote direct yuan-rupiah bilateral trade
11-06-2026 18:40 HKT
Hong Kong stocks close lower, Alibaba falls over 5pc
11-06-2026 17:15 HKT
Beijing's investment clampdown clouds outlook for Hong Kong banks, insurers
11-06-2026 15:07 HKT
Endowus plans advice-focused solutions for Hong Kong MPF
11-06-2026 15:05 HKT