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FINANCE

Hong Kong signs double taxation avoidance agreement with Cyprus

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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From left, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to China, Koula Sophianou, and Christopher Hui. ISD
From left, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to China, Koula Sophianou, and Christopher Hui. ISD

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu on Friday signed on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government a comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreement (CDTA) with the Government of Cyprus.

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This marks the 58th CDTA that Hong Kong has concluded and also the third one this year, signifying the government's ongoing achievements in expanding the CDTA network, Hui said.

"We will continue to actively seek to sign CDTAs with more tax jurisdictions to enhance the attractiveness of Hong Kong as a business and investment hub," he added.

Hui pointed out that Cyprus is a participant in the Belt and Road Initiative and an important trading partner of Hong Kong in Europe.

This CDTA sets out the allocation of taxing rights between Hong Kong and Cyprus, which will enable investors to better assess their potential tax liabilities from cross-boundary economic activities and avoid double taxation, and will help promote bilateral trade and investment, Hui said.

In accordance with this CDTA, any tax paid by Hong Kong residents in Cyprus will be allowed as a credit against the tax payable in Hong Kong in respect of the same income, subject to the provisions of the Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap. 112) (IRO).

Moreover, Cyprus' withholding tax rates for Hong Kong residents on royalties, currently at up to 10 percent, will be reduced to 3 percent.

The CDTA will come into force after completion of ratification procedures by both sides. In Hong Kong, the Chief Executive in Council will make an order under the IRO, which will be tabled at the Legislative Council for negative vetting. 

Meanwhile, expansion of CDTA network represents one of the key strategies of the Action Plan to Promote the Development of Corporate Treasury Centres in Hong Kong that announced this week, which sets out targeted strategies to elevate Hong Kong as a major base for corporate treasury centres, he said.

Going forward, the government will focus on engaging economies along the Belt and Road, while this will provide Hong Kong-based enterprises with greater tax certainty and avoidance of double taxation when expanding their businesses overseas, Hui added.

CDTAHong KongCyprustax

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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