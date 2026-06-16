Hong Kong's unemployment rate stays 3.7 percent in March-May

Hong Kong’s jobless rate remained stable at 3.7 percent in the three months through May, official data showed.

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The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was in line with expectations in the March - May period.

The underemployment rate also stayed the same at 1.5 percent in the three months, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed.

Movements in the unemployment rate in different industry sectors varied, with decreases mainly seen in the cleaning and similar activities sector, while increases were mainly reported in the social work activities sector and accommodation services sector, the department said.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 1,900 to 141,100 in the three months ended May, and the total employment decreased by around 8,700 to 3.65 million.

The city’s labor force also declined slightly to 3.79 million.

The number of underemployed persons dropped by 1,300 to 56,800.

Looking ahead, the ongoing economic expansion should continue to render support to the overall labour market, said Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han in a statement accompanying the data.

The government will continue to closely monitor the evolving external uncertainties and their potential implications on the economy, he added.