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FINANCE

EU could lose 1.3 million jobs due to energy price surge linked to Iran war, Commission says

FINANCE
45 mins ago
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European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

European automotive, construction, metals, chemicals and transport sectors could lose up to 1.3 million jobs this year as a result of a surge in energy prices caused by the US-Iran conflict, Labour Commissioner Roxana Minzatu said on Wednesday."Due to the war in the Middle East, up to 1.3 million jobs are at risk and we are talking about jobs in energy-intensive industry, particularly," Minzatu told a news conference.

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  • The EU automotive sector could face the biggest layoffs of up to 600,000, the European Commission estimated.
  • Construction, metals, chemicals, transport could lose 56,000 jobs.
  • Some 85,000 jobs in battery projects could be at risk and 58,852 jobs in solar manufacturing.
  • Another 4,500 jobs could go in the steel sector because of low-carbon measures.
  • Low-income households could spend an additional 1.4 percent of income on transport fuel.
  • The EU manufacturing sector employs around 30 million people, while services provide almost 87 million jobs.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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