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INNOVATION

China's CXMT to start book-building on July 15 for 29.5 billion yuan Shanghai IPO

INNOVATION
14 mins ago
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A man rests at the booth for Chinese DRAM producer ChangXin Memory Technologies during the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. AP
A man rests at the booth for Chinese DRAM producer ChangXin Memory Technologies during the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. AP

China's top memory chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) said on Thursday it will start book-building on July 15 for its Shanghai initial public offering as it seeks to raise 29.5 billion yuan (HK$33.99 billion).

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CXMT, long seen as a technological laggard compared with global leaders Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, will take investor subscriptions on July 16 for its IPO, according to a stock exchange filing.

CXMT's mega IPO comes amid rising volatility in global memory chip shares. It could also weigh on China’s stock market, where a blistering surge in tech shares appears to be losing steam.

The company, blacklisted by the U.S., said in its prospectus that it will use the listing proceeds to upgrade production lines and technologies.

CXMT, the world's fourth-largest DRAM maker with approximately 7.7 percent market share in 2025, has ridden the upcycle to explosive growth.

Its first-quarter revenue hit 50.8 billion yuan, up 700 percent year-on-year, while it recorded a net profit of 25 billion yuan, compared with a 1.6 billion yuan loss a year earlier.

Reuters

Changxin Memory TechnologiesCXMTIPOShanghaiChinamemory chipmakerblacklistUSSamsung ElectronicsSK Hynix

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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