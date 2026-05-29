HKEX new listings reach 62 in the first five months of 2026, 500 applications in progress

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by
Gloria Leung
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) announced on Friday that there are 62 new listings in the first five months of this year, with currently 500 new listings in process.
Hong Kong has 2,726 listed companies as of today, of which 2,419 are on the main board, and 307 are on the GEM board.
According to HKEX, 22 companies were delisted, of which 16 were on the main board and 6 on the GEM board.
In the first five months of this year, the median number of business days required for HKEX to issue hearing document letters was 15 days. The median total number of business days required for the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to issue comment letters between the acceptance of a listing application and the issuance of hearing document letters was 35 days.