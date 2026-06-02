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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday, Tencent jumps nearly 8 percent

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Tuesday, led by tech shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 370 points or 1.5 percent, to 25,768 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$200 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 3.5 percent to 5,137 points at noon.

Tencent (0700) jumped by 7.8 percent on a report that it is preparing to launch AI agent for Wechat.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 4,056 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 1 percent to 15,487 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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