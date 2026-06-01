logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rises on Monday on AI optimism

FINANCE
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks rose more than 200 points on Monday as AI optimism outweighed Iran jitters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 215 points to 25,398 points.

The market turnover was HK$330.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed by 1.7 percent to 4,964 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.3 percent to 4,057 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index lost by 1.5 percent to 15,340 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Georges Elhedery, Group Chief Executive of HSBC, speaks at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC CEO courts clients to revive Hong Kong investment banking, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
16 mins ago
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Monday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China Feburary 26, 2025. REUTERS
More capital has flowed into HK following Middle East conflicts: Paul Chan
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Monday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Photo from Paul Chan's blog.
HK April retail sales to record solid growth: Paul Chan
FINANCE
31-05-2026 16:23 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX new listings reach 62 in the first five months of 2026, 500 applications in progress
FINANCE
29-05-2026 22:43 HKT
In this photo taken on May 20, 2019 a general view of the Hong Kong sky line and Victoria Harbour. AFP
Hong Kong plans tax cuts on bonus pay to lure top fund managers, sources say
FINANCE
29-05-2026 21:39 HKT
AFP
China’s first offshore yuan green sovereign bonds oversubscribed 10.4 times in Hong Kong
FINANCE
29-05-2026 21:33 HKT
Frederick Ma
FWD chairman Frederick Ma says no 'crystal ball’ can predict share prices, but management remains optimistic
FINANCE
29-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rise 80 percent on Hong Kong IPO debut
FINANCE
29-05-2026 10:43 HKT
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.