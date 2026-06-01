Hang Seng Index rises on Monday on AI optimism

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Hong Kong stocks rose more than 200 points on Monday as AI optimism outweighed Iran jitters.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 215 points to 25,398 points.
The market turnover was HK$330.9 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed by 1.7 percent to 4,964 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.3 percent to 4,057 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index lost by 1.5 percent to 15,340 points.