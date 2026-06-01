logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China index rebalancing to trigger US$48 billion in passive flows, Goldman Sachs estimates

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A man wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS
A man wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS

China's planned rebalancing of indexes is expected to trigger an estimated US$48 billion in two-way passive investment flows, according to Goldman Sachs, as major indexes undergo semi-annual adjustments later this month. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Beneficiaries from potential net inflows include Huagong Tech, Yuanjie Semiconductor Technology and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347), the Wall Street bank said. 

Here are some details:

* The China Securities Index Co and the Shenzhen Securities Information Co announced the semi-annual index review results for key CSI and CNI indexes after the market close on Friday.

* Constituents of large-cap index CSI 300, mid-cap index CSI 500 and small-cap index CSI 1000 will be adjusted at the close of trading on June 12, according to China Securities Index Co.

* Adjustments will also be made to indexes including the SSE 50, the SSE 180 and the STAR 50.

* The Shenzhen Securities Information Co said in a separate statement that constituents of the Shenzhen Component Index, ChiNext Index, Shenzhen 100 Index and ChiNext 50 Index will be adjusted on June 15. 

* "Overall, we expect the major CSI and CNI index rebalancing to generate over US$48 billion in gross two-way passive flows," Goldman said in a note.

* Among the companies expected to benefit the most from passive inflows are GigaDevice, VeriSilicon, Piotech, and Zhejiang Century Huatong, according to Goldman.

* On the other hand, stocks facing the largest passive outflows due to index deletions are expected to include Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co, Shaanxi Coal and Haier Smart Home Co, the bank said.

* The index adjustments will increase the representation of information technology, telecommunications and industrial companies. 

* China Securities Index Co said the changes are intended to better align the benchmarks with China's national development priorities and strategic industries.


Reuters

Chinaindexstock

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei tops 67,000 for first time on AI boost; SoftBank becomes Japan's most valuable firm
FINANCE
33 mins ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China toughens rules on outbound investment after Meta-Manus contention
FINANCE
51 mins ago
An employee wipes equipment on the production line of hawthorn red wine at a factory in Weifang, Shandong province July 28, 2013. Reuters
China May factory activity expands for sixth month as price pressures ease, private PMI shows
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Monday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
MiniMax
China's AI startup MiniMax explores Shanghai STAR Market listing
INNOVATION
16 hours ago
Boats at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (Reuters/File)
China patrols Scarborough Shoal after Philippines warns of threat
CHINA
20 hours ago
An employee wipes equipment on the production line of hawthorn red wine at a factory in Weifang, Shandong province July 28, 2013. Reuters
China factory activity stalls in May as demand weakens
FINANCE
21 hours ago
AFP
China’s first offshore yuan green sovereign bonds oversubscribed 10.4 times in Hong Kong
FINANCE
29-05-2026 21:33 HKT
The State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a press conference on economic and trade cooperation between China and South Asian countries and the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2026. Xinhua
China seeks deeper trade ties with South Asia, officials say
FINANCE
29-05-2026 15:41 HKT
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (C) arrives for a bilateral meeting with Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore on May 29, 2026. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
China leaders skip Asia defence summit headlined by US
CHINA
29-05-2026 15:31 HKT
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
16 hours ago
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.