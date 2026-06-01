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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Monday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 220 points or 0.9 percent, to 25,402 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$195 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.8 percent to 4,972 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.12 percent to 4,063 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.6 percent to 15,481 points at the midday close.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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