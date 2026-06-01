Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Monday

Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 220 points or 0.9 percent, to 25,402 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$195 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.8 percent to 4,972 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.12 percent to 4,063 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.6 percent to 15,481 points at the midday close.