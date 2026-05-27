Wall St opens higher on AI optimism, Mideast truce hopes

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, aided by sustained AI-driven momentum, while investors remained cautiously optimistic that the U.S. and Iran would reach a deal.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.5 points, or 0.05 percent, to 50,487.16 at the open. The S&P 500 gained 6.9 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,526.01, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 39.3 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,695.44 at the opening bell.

Reuters