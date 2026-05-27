DeepZero Technology surges 266 percent on Hong Kong debut as new IPOs shine

Beijing DeepZero Technology (2723) surged more than 2 times at closing on its debut on Wednesday, while Shenzhen SDMC Technology (0901) and Viewtrix Technology (3310) also gained.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chinese decision-making AI technology company’s shares closed at HK$203, rising 266 percent from its offer price of HK$55.5. Each board lot of 100 shares earns a paper gain of HK$14,750.

Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 5,479 times.

Meanwhile, the smart home provider Shenzhen SDMC Technology’s shares closed at HK$61.2, up 87 percent from the offer price of HK$32.8. That translates to a paper gain of HK$2,840 per board lot of 100 shares. It opened higher, rising 1 time to 65.8, resulting in a paper gain of HK$3,330 per board lot of 100 shares. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,971 times.

AMOLED display driver IC supplier Viewtrix Technology’s shares rose 92 percent from its offer price of HK$20.81 to HK$39.9 at the end of the trading day, giving a paper gain of HK$3,818 per board lot of 200 shares. Its retail tranche was 3,558.7 times.