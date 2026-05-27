China's market regulator fines Luxshare for Wingtech deal violation

China's market regulator has fined Luxshare Precision Industry 900,000 yuan (HK$1.04 million) for unlawful implementation of acquisition of some business of Luxshare Precision, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The State Administration for Market Regulation said Luxshare, a key supplier of Apple, failed to properly declare its acquisition of part of Wingtech's business in January 2025.

The regulator began an investigation in September 2025 after Luxshare self-reported the deal earlier in February.

The transaction involved Luxshare acquiring 100 percent control of certain electronics manufacturing operations from Chinese semiconductor producer Wingtech via three subsidiaries.

The regulator said the deal met merger filing thresholds but was implemented without prior antitrust approval, violating China's anti-monopoly law.

Luxshare received a reduced penalty after voluntarily reporting the breach and taking steps to improve compliance, the regulator added.

Reuters