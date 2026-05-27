logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong introduces trading fee waiver to revitalise gold futures contract

FINANCE
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong Futures Exchange said on Wednesday that it would introduce a market-wide trading fee discount and incentive programmes for gold futures in a bid to boost liquidity and revitalise the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrangements will commence in July and remain in effect for one year, the exchange said in a statement.

The trading fee of US$1 per contract per side will be waived from July 6, 2026 to June 30, 2027, according to the statement.

Reuters

Hong Kong Futures Exchangegold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS/Hiba Kola
Hong Kong targets gold clearing system launch in July, Bloomberg says
FINANCE
20-05-2026 17:17 HKT
Co-creators Lang Fisher (L), Tina Fey (C) and Tracey Wigfield (R) attend Netflix's "The Four Seasons" season 2 premiere at the Egyptian theatre in Los Angeles on May 19, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
'The Four Seasons' star Tina Fey says old friends are gold
WORLD
20-05-2026 13:06 HKT
Gold coins are pictured at the local shop of goldsmith Axel Harbaum-Neuhaus in Bonn, Germany, October 21, 2025, as gold prices rise and many trade in their golden possessions. REUTERS
Gold dips as oil gains add to rate uncertainty
FINANCE
12-05-2026 22:14 HKT
Gold falls on oil-driven inflation worries as US–Iran peace talks falter
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:29 HKT
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
China's central bank keeps buying gold for 18th month
FINANCE
07-05-2026 16:31 HKT
Gold climbs over 3pc as Middle East peace hopes drag down dollar, oil
FINANCE
06-05-2026 19:59 HKT
The interior of a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group flagship store during a media preview of its soft opening, in Hong Kong, China, February 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Chow Tai Fook expects profit to jump 55 pc at most this year amid higher gold prices
FINANCE
06-05-2026 17:32 HKT
Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
NEWS
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
Heritage Gold jewelry seen at Chow Tai Fook’s Shanghai retail store in August 2021. Photo by REUTERS
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1
FINANCE
22-04-2026 17:45 HKT
Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company convenes first board meeting
FINANCE
22-04-2026 17:18 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
11 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.