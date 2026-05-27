Hong Kong introduces trading fee waiver to revitalise gold futures contract

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Hong Kong targets gold clearing system launch in July, Bloomberg says
20-05-2026 17:17 HKT
'The Four Seasons' star Tina Fey says old friends are gold
20-05-2026 13:06 HKT
Gold dips as oil gains add to rate uncertainty
12-05-2026 22:14 HKT
Gold falls on oil-driven inflation worries as US–Iran peace talks falter
11-05-2026 11:29 HKT
China's central bank keeps buying gold for 18th month
07-05-2026 16:31 HKT
Gold climbs over 3pc as Middle East peace hopes drag down dollar, oil
06-05-2026 19:59 HKT
Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1
22-04-2026 17:45 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT