Hong Kong introduces trading fee waiver to revitalise gold futures contract

Hong Kong Futures Exchange said on Wednesday that it would introduce a market-wide trading fee discount and incentive programmes for gold futures in a bid to boost liquidity and revitalise the contract.

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The arrangements will commence in July and remain in effect for one year, the exchange said in a statement.

The trading fee of US$1 per contract per side will be waived from July 6, 2026 to June 30, 2027, according to the statement.

Reuters