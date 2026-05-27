Hong Kong stocks close lower on Wednesday

Hong Kong stocks ended the day lower on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 271 points, or 1.06 percent, to 25,328 points.

The market turnover was HK$320 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 0.79 percent to 4,907 points.

Among the tech blue chips, CATL (3750) and Lenovo (0992) gained higher, rising by 6.38 percent and 4.45 percent, respectively. BYD Electronics (0285) and NetEase (9999) rose above 3 percent. Xiaomi (1810) continued its losses from early trading, dropping 4.57 percent.

CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7709) surged by 22 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanchai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 51 points, or 1.25 percent, to 4,093 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.88 percent to 15,736 points.

