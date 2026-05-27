Beijing DeepZero Technology rose 1.8 times on its debut

Beijing DeepZero Technology (2723) surged 1.8 times on its debut on Wednesday, while Shenzhen SDMC Technology (0901) and Viewtrix Technology (3310) also gained.

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The Chinese decision-making AI technology company’s shares opened at HK$155, rising 179 percent from its offer price of HK$55.5. Each board lot of 100 shares earns a paper gain of HK$9,950.

Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 5,479 times.

Meanwhile, the smart home provider Shenzhen SDMC Technology’s shares opened at HK$65.8, which was 1 times higher than the offer price of HK$32.8. That translates to a paper gain of HK$3,330 per board lot of 100 shares. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,971 times.

AMOLED display driver IC supplier Viewtrix Technology’s shares rose 22.4 percent from its offer price of HK$20.81 to HK$24.48, giving a paper gain of HK$934 per board lot of 200 shares. Its retail tranche was 3,558.7 times.

