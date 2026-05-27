Hang Seng Index slips on Wednesday’s open

Hang Seng Index slips at the open on Wednesday

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 72 points, or 0.28 percent, to 25,527 points.

Tech gauge was up 15 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,963 points.

Tech stocks led the gain in the blue chips. Lenovo (0992) rose 5.55 percent, NetEase (9999) rose 3.59 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rose 3.32 percent, and CATL (3750) rose 2.81 percent.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) fell 2.22 percent, the worst among the blue chips.

Xiaomi (1810) dropped 2.02 percent at the open after reporting a loss in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday.

