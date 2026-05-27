Hong Kong stocks edged lower at Midday on Wednesday

Hang Seng Index edged lower at Midday on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 217 points, ot 0.85 percent, to 25,381 points.

The half day market turnover was HK$170 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 0.25 percent to 4,934 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 46 points, or 1.11 percent, to 4,099 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.42 percent to 15,809 points.

