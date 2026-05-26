logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St rises as AI optimism outweighs Middle East risks

FINANCE
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street’s main indexes traded near record highs on Tuesday, with AI-fueled optimism offsetting concerns over Middle East peace talks after recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the deal with Tehran could "take a few days," while Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran was seeking the release of US$24 billion of Iranian funds frozen overseas.

"It's cautious optimism in markets today with a singular focus on planning an off-ramp for this war, but with an understanding that it will take a while for energy prices and inflation to come back to earth," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Brent crude oil rose as much as 2.7 percent but remained below US$100 a barrel, while global stocks wavered as uncertainty lingered over whether a deal would be reached to open up shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Semiconductor stocks, which have surged on AI-driven demand, led gains. Micron jumped 13.3 percent and Marvell Technology rose 7.4 percent, while Intel and Qualcomm added 1.6 percent each. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rose 4.1 percent to an all-time high.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 50,653.46. The S&P 500 gained 53.34 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,526.81, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 295.88 points, or 1.12 percent, to 26,639.85.

The S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 both touched intraday record highs on Tuesday, underscoring the strength of the recent rally.

Eight of the 11 main S&P sectors were in the green, with the S&P 500 information technology subindex leading gains with a rise of 1.5 percent.

Upbeat earnings and renewed confidence in the AI trade have driven U.S. equities higher despite the ongoing conflict with Iran. Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming IPOs of some of the largest private AI companies, including SpaceX.

Shares of space companies jumped, with Intuitive Machines gaining 16 percent, while Planet Labs and Rocket Lab rose 13.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

With the earnings season nearly over, first-quarter earnings growth is expected to be 29 percent year-on-year, up from the 16.1 percent estimated a month ago, according to LSEG data.

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as chair of the Federal Reserve on Friday. His appointment comes amid growing concerns about inflation, driven by higher oil prices, which have added to expectations of tighter global monetary policy.

Markets currently expect the Fed to keep rates on hold for the rest of the year, with a 25 basis point rate hike seen in December.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 128 new highs and 42 new lows.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS
US consumer confidence ebbs in May as inflation worries mount
FINANCE
21 mins ago
SFC
Hong Kong proposes licencing regime for virtual asset advisory and management service
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A man walks past a MINISO store in Shanghai on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
Miniso Q1 net profit triples to 1.25b yuan
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China Vanke seeks 40 percent repayment, one-year extension for bonds due in June and July, sources say
FINANCE
3 hours ago
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
Wall Street banks push Fed to future-proof supervision overhaul, sources say
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A logo of Pony.ai is seen on a Lexus vehicle equipped with the company's autonomous driving system, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's Pony.ai to boost fleet target by 16.7pc as robotaxi revenue jumps
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The Northern Metropolis is Hong Kong’s new engine of future development. (File photo)
Northern Metropolis to cost over $360b over next 5 to 6 years: S&P
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China's yuan might rise to 5 against USD should carry trades unwind, Macquarie says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Beijing DeepZero Technology
Beijing DeepZero Technology rose more than one time in gray market
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index slid on Tuesday's close, Lenovo rose 15 percent
FINANCE
6 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.