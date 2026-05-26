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FINANCE

Miniso Q1 net profit triples to 1.25b yuan

FINANCE
10 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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A man walks past a MINISO store in Shanghai on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
A man walks past a MINISO store in Shanghai on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)

Miniso Group (9896) announced its first-quarter net profit tripled year-on-year to 1.25 billion yuan (HK$1.44 billion), driven by strong mainland China sales.

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However, adjusted net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company slipped 5.9 percent year-on-year to 552 million yuan. The overall revenue saw a 28.5 percent jump to 5.69 billion yuan.

The group's revenue growth was spearheaded by its mainland China market, which saw a 29.6 percent year-on-year jump, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerated growth since the first quarter of 2025 on the back of mid-single-digit same-store sales growth. Meanwhile, overseas revenue increased by 21.9 percent.

Its pop toy brand, TOP TOY, sustained its robust growth momentum, recording a 51.4 percent year-on-year revenue increase.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s total store network expanded to 8,565 locations, representing a net increase of 797 stores year-on-year and 80 stores year-to-date. Within the network, the TOP TOY brand expanded to 355 stores, up 75 locations from the previous year.

"Moving forward, we will continue to exercise disciplined cost control and prudent budgeting, balancing both growth and our commitment to bringing stable and foreseeable returns to shareholders," said Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO.

 

MinisoTOP TOYQ1Eason Zhang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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