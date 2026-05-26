Hang Seng Index slid on Tuesday's close, Lenovo rose 15 percent

Hong Kong stocks were volatile on Tuesday after the long weekend, with the market anticipating that the US and Iran would reach an agreement to counter the regulation of cross-border transactions.

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Hang Seng Index slid 6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,599 points.

The market turnover was HK$359 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.59 percent to 4,946 points.

Among the blue chips, Lenovo (0992) surged 15 percent. CMOC (3993) rose 7.21 percent, BYD Electronic (0285) rose 6.77 percent, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rose 5.7 percent.

Tech stocks slid, with CATL (3750) falling 4.08 percent, Meituan (3690) dropping 3.13 percent, and JD.com (9618) down 2.55 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 7 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,145 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.12 percent to 15,876 points.

