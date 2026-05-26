China's Pony.ai to boost fleet target by 16.7pc as robotaxi revenue jumps

China's Pony.ai, which develops autonomous driving technology, said Tuesday it is aiming for its robotaxi fleet to grow to 3,500 by the end of the year, from over 1,700 vehicles currently and up 16.7 percent from an initial target of 3,000.

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It also expects full-year robotaxi revenues to exceed 3.5 times the levels in 2025, up from an earlier forecast of three times.

The company posted its strongest quarter in terms of robotaxi revenues, which rose almost five-fold to US$8.6 million (HK$67.08 million) in the first three months. Total revenues were up 145 percent from a year earlier to US$34.3 million, according to a statement.

Reuters