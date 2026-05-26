logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Northern Metropolis to cost over $360b over next 5 to 6 years: S&P

FINANCE
40 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
The Northern Metropolis is Hong Kong’s new engine of future development. (File photo)
The Northern Metropolis is Hong Kong’s new engine of future development. (File photo)

Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis is expected to cost more than HK$360 billion over the next five to six years, of which government-related entities (GREs) will spend HK$140 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The rating agency expects that the city's largest and most costly infrastructure project will catalyze growth in the size and number of Hong Kong's GREs, while this traditional low-debt, financially conservative GRE sector will take on more debt and leverage.

The GRE funding also opens the way to private investment, in which GREs will act as credit multipliers by raising project-related debt and equity through capital markets, S&P said.

The government is expected to provide support to GREs, especially initial capital as needed, to accelerate the Northern Metropolis buildout, then GREs can raise additional debt or equity funding in capital markets based on this, S&P added.

This year, Hong Kong is injecting HK$30 billion in seed funding for some GREs, out of which the newly formed company Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park is set to receive HK$10 billion.

S&P pointed out that new GREs like Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park and Hong Kong‑Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, established without specific legislation, can serve a more pinpointed purpose and have more autonomy over their operations, adding that the flexibility could eventually help them to involve more private players to further the development.

Moreover, continued government support, including equity infusions or land contributions as well as tax incentives, will ease balance sheet pressures and accommodate higher leverage for GREs, the agency said.

Northern Metropolisgovernment-related entitiesS&P

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
S&P expects HK home price to rise 8-10pc in 2026
PROPERTY
06-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Arthur Yuen, front row, second right. Photo by ISD.
HKMA and HKAB establish Northern Metropolis Financial Advisory Taskforce
FINANCE
22-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Arthur Yuen.
HK banking sector's risk exposure to the Middle East is limited: HKMA
FINANCE
16-04-2026 20:52 HKT
LegCo to conduct second Northern Metropolis visit this Thu with new mainland affairs chief
NEWS
07-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Singapore eyes closer HK ties, gold trading
FINANCE
29-03-2026 20:24 HKT
The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Sun Life Hong Kong upgraded to "AA" rating by S&P, with stable outlook
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:27 HKT
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 30, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
US business activity slips to 11-month low in March amid Iran war, S&P Global survey shows
FINANCE
24-03-2026 22:00 HKT
Govt proposes dedicated legislation to accelerate Northern Metropolis development
NEWS
17-03-2026 19:08 HKT
From left: Damien Leong, Marcus Ng, Raymond Ho
HTHK's 3 plans to launch World Plan 2.0 data roaming service, boosting data accessibility
FINANCE
16-03-2026 16:49 HKT
HKU mulls bond to fund Northern Metropolis campus
NEWS
11-03-2026 23:14 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
25-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.