logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

OPEC+ leaders expected to up July oil output target despite Hormuz disruption, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Seven leading OPEC+ oil-producing countries will likely agree to a modest hike to July output when they meet on June 7, four sources said, though delivery for several remains disrupted by the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The monthly target set by seven core OPEC+ members is expected to be raised by about 188,000 barrels per day, the sources said.

All spoke on condition of anonymity and said a final decision had not been made.

OPEC+ held output steady in the first quarter of 2026 but has raised its target each month since April, despite the war.

The size of the monthly hikes has been trimmed since May after United Arab Emirates left the group.

Its departure decreases the group’s power over the market but may boost its internal cohesion, according to analysts and delegates.

OPEC, Saudi and Russian officials did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment.

OPEC+ oil production dropped to 33.19 million bpd in April from 42.77 million in February, OPEC figures show.

Output by Gulf producers fell by 9.9 million bpd.

One significant impact of the war is that among the exporters impacted are the group’s only ones with spare capacity to pump more if needed - Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait, and until recently, the UAE.

The seven of 21 OPEC+ members due to meet are Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Oman.

Two other OPEC+ meetings also scheduled for June 7 are not expected to make any policy changes, the sources said.

A separate, group-wide output cut of 2 million bpd agreed in 2022 is scheduled to remain in place until the end of 2026, though that included a cut of 160,000 bpd apportioned to the now-departed UAE.

Reuters

OPEC+oilMiddle East

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jacintha Malar, 38, a worker at the Dunkeld Tea Estate who is struggling amid ongoing inflation due to the Middle East crisis, uses a firewood stove to boil water in her kitchen in Hatton, Sri Lanka, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Akila Jayawardena
Middle East conflict hits Sri Lanka's tea industry, heightens economic strain
WORLD
10 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Niger, China reach oil deals after months of disputes
CHINA
19-05-2026 12:04 HKT
Iraq's new Oil Minister, Basim Mohammed speaks during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saeed
Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April
WORLD
16-05-2026 16:01 HKT
A logo of ADNOC is displayed at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) conference, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
UAE to accelerate oil pipeline project to help bypass Hormuz
WORLD
15-05-2026 15:08 HKT
A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Iran war and oil to dominate BRICS meet in India
WORLD
14-05-2026 13:58 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Global oil supply to plunge below demand this year due to Iran war, IEA says
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:48 HKT
HSBC raises 2026 Brent price forecast to US$95 per barrel
FINANCE
12-05-2026 22:42 HKT
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
China's independent refiners cut output in May as losses mount, sources say
FINANCE
12-05-2026 15:03 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
US issues new sanctions over Iran's oil shipments to China
WORLD
12-05-2026 10:25 HKT
A logo of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is displayed at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) conference, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2026. REUTERS
Middle Eastern banks tap China growth by beefing up presence in Hong Kong
FINANCE
08-05-2026 11:10 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
23 hours ago
Elderly woman dies after being hit by flying railing in Kowloon Bay car crash
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.