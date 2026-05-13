logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Global oil supply to plunge below demand this year due to Iran war, IEA says

FINANCE
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Global oil supply will not meet total demand this year as the Iran war wreaks havoc on Middle East oil production, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly oil market report on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The US and Israel’s war with Iran, subsequent damage to Iran and its Gulf neighbours’ oil infrastructure and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused the largest oil supply crisis in history, sending oil prices skyrocketing.

“With Hormuz tanker traffic still restricted, cumulative supply losses from Middle East Gulf producers already exceed 1 billion barrels with more than 14 million (barrels per day) of oil now shut in, an unprecedented supply shock,” said the agency, which advises industrialised countries.

OIL MARKET IN DEFICIT

The IEA forecasts imply that supply will come in 1.78 million bpd below total demand in 2026, erasing a 410,000 bpd surplus projected in last month’s report and a close to 4 million bpd surplus in its December report.

“Our latest supply and demand estimates imply that the market will remain severely undersupplied through the end of 3Q26, even assuming the conflict ends by early June,” the Paris-based agency said, adding that the second-quarter deficit will be as stark as 6 million bpd.

The IEA’s base-case forecast is for a gradual resumption of traffic through the strait from the third quarter onwards, it said, which could see the market return to a “modest surplus” by the fourth quarter, allowing depleted stocks to begin to rebuild.

Supply losses led to a 246 million barrel drawdown in global oil inventories in March and April, the IEA said, which could increase price volatility ahead of the peak summer demand period.

The 32-member IEA coordinated the largest-ever release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in March in a bid to calm markets. It said around 164 million barrels of that total has already been released.

Overall global oil supply will fall by around 3.9 million barrels per day across 2026 due to the war, the agency said, slashing its previous forecast, which had projected a 1.5 million bpd drop.

DEMAND ALSO UNDER PRESSURE FROM WAR

The IEA now sees demand falling by 420,000 bpd this year, compared to a previous forecast of an 80,000 bpd drop.

Consumption is also under pressure due to the war as price spikes lead to demand destruction and slower economic growth, it said.

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, with Brent futures trading at US$106.93 (HK$837.35) at 0805 GMT, down 84 cents from the previous close and 1 cent higher than their level at 0759 GMT before the report was published.

The IEA said it will publish its first supply and demand forecasts for 2027 in its June report - a delay from April caused by the war - while its 2026 annual oil report will be delayed from June 17 with no new date yet set for its release.

Later on Wednesday, rival forecaster OPEC will publish its own monthly oil market report.

Reuters

oilIran warIEA

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
CHINA
12 hours ago
HSBC raises 2026 Brent price forecast to US$95 per barrel
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
China's independent refiners cut output in May as losses mount, sources say
FINANCE
12-05-2026 15:03 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
US issues new sanctions over Iran's oil shipments to China
WORLD
12-05-2026 10:25 HKT
Gold climbs over 3pc as Middle East peace hopes drag down dollar, oil
FINANCE
06-05-2026 19:59 HKT
Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS
Kashkari says Iran war limits Fed's ability to provide rate guidance
FINANCE
04-05-2026 10:27 HKT
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OPEC+ set to agree third oil output quota hike since Hormuz closure, sources say
FINANCE
03-05-2026 16:00 HKT
An Iranian flag, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US official says Iran war truce 'terminated' hostilities for war powers deadline
WORLD
01-05-2026 13:50 HKT
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
Brent oil rises 7 percent on report US considering military options to break Iran deadlock
FINANCE
30-04-2026 13:45 HKT
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, attends a meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, in this undated picture obtained by Reuters on April 29, 2026.Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS
UAE oil break exposes deepening Saudi rift as Gulf power shifts
WORLD
30-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
18 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.