logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US issues new sanctions over Iran's oil shipments to China

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo

The U.S. government on Monday announced sanctions against three people and nine companies, including four based in Hong Kong and four in the United Arab Emirates, for aiding Iran's shipment of oil to China. The ninth company is based in Oman.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The U.S. Treasury move follows sanctions announced on Friday on individuals and companies aiding Iranian purchases of weapons and components used to make drones and ballistic missiles.

It comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Xi Jinping, where he is expected to press the Chinese leader to help resolve the standoff with Iran and reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury said the new designations by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) were aimed at individuals and entities that helped Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sell and ship its allotment of Iranian oil to China using a series of front companies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would keep using sanctions to deprive the Iranian government and military of funding for weapons, its nuclear program or support for proxies in the region.

“Treasury will continue to cut the Iranian regime off from the financial networks it uses to carry out terrorist acts and to destabilize the global economy,” Bessent said.

The State Department also announced a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the IRGC, which is designated by Washington as a terrorist organization, and its branches.

Treasury said the IRGC relies on shell companies to arrange and receive payment for its allotment of Iranian oil shipments. It said Monday's action builds on sanctions imposed in July 2025 on Golden Globe, a Turkey-based company that Treasury said handles hundreds of millions of dollars in IRGC oil sales annually.

The three people sanctioned by the United States work for the IRGC's Shahid Purja'fari oil headquarters, coordinating payments through Golden Globe, Treasury said.

The companies targeted include:

  • Hong Kong-based Hong Kong Blue Ocean Ltd and Hong Kong-based Hong Kong Sanmu Ltd, both of which Treasury described as cover companies that arrange the sale and shipment of Iranian oil.
  • Dubai-based Ocean Allianz Shipping LLC and Sharjah-based Atic Energy FZE, which facilitated shipments of Iranian oil on five sanctioned shadow fleet tankers in 2025.
  • Oman-based Zeus Logistics Group, which arranged vessels to carry Iranian oil cargoes.
  • Hong Kong-based Jiandi HK Ltd, which signed a deal with the IRGC to purchase tens of millions of dollars of Iranian oil.
  • Hong Kong-based Max Honor International Trade Co Ltd, which purchased millions of barrels of Iranian oil from the IRGC in 2025.
  • Dubai-based Blanca Goods Wholesaler LLC.
  • Dubai-based Universal Fortune Trading LLC, which Treasury said had also been used as a front company by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Reuters

USsanctionsIranoilshipmentsChina

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Stung by Iran war, Trump heads to China in need of wins
CHINA
1 hour ago
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Elon Musk, Apple's Cook and Boeing CEO going to China with Trump, official says
FINANCE
2 hours ago
This US Navy handout photo released on May 8, 2026 by US Central Command Public Affairs, shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) implementing a maritime blockade against the Iran-flagged crude oil tanker vessel Herby while the latter was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, on April 24, 2026. (AFP)
No end to war in sight as Iran and US reject talks terms
WORLD
14 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Mother's Day luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AFP)
China says seeking 'more stability' ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
CHINA
18 hours ago
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS
China stocks hit 11-year high on AI optimism, exports rebound; HK shares muted
FINANCE
20 hours ago
US passengers from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius are transferred by boat to the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
France, US passengers from hantavirus ship tests positive
WORLD
21 hours ago
This screen grab made on May 10, 2026, from a video released by the US Central Command on its X account on May 8, 2026, appears to show a strike on the Iranian-flagged tanker M/T Sevda. (AFP)
Trump rejects Iran peace terms, Tehran warns of new attacks
WORLD
21 hours ago
Gold falls on oil-driven inflation worries as US–Iran peace talks falter
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:29 HKT
China's car sales drop for seventh month in April; exports roar
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:16 HKT
Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory in Wuhan, China, April 8, 2020. REUTERS
China's April producer inflation at 45-month peak on energy price shock
FINANCE
11-05-2026 10:30 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
23 hours ago
Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch
NEWS
11-05-2026 12:37 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.