logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iran war and oil to dominate BRICS meet in India

WORLD
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Foreign ministers from the BRICS group of nations, including Iran and Russia, meet in India on Thursday, with the Middle East conflict and related fuel crisis set to dominate discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

India, which holds the BRICS chair this year, is hosting the two-day gathering of foreign ministers from the expanded bloc, which now includes Iran and the United Arab Emirates -- countries at odds over the conflict launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

India's foreign ministry said talks will focus on "global and regional issues of mutual interest", spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi late Wednesday, Iran's embassy in India said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also attending. He met his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Jaishankar said in a statement that their discussions included "trade and investment, energy and connectivity" as well as "global and multilateral issues".

"Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment," Jaishankar added.

Disruptions around Gulf shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz continue to drive volatility in oil and gas markets, increasing pressure on energy-importing economies, including India.

The conflict involving Iran has added strain to India's economy, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern energy supplies and fertiliser imports, and has cast uncertainty over New Delhi's growth outlook.

BRICS was created in 2009 as a forum for major emerging economies seeking greater influence in institutions dominated by Western powers.

The grouping, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has since expanded, as members sought to boost the bloc's global political and economic influence.

It now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, although it remains unclear whether representatives from all member states will attend.

India will hold a leaders' summit later this year, and the foreign ministers will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the foreign ministry said.

With deep divisions among some members, including over the Middle East war and criticism of Western powers, it was not clear whether a joint statement would be released at the meeting's end.

"We will let you know as things progress," India's foreign ministry spokesman Jaiswal added.

Reuters

IranwaroildominateBRICSmeetIndia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi hails trade progress in Trump summit, sends Taiwan warning
CHINA
Just now
The damaged stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM, after it was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, in this handout picture released on May 10, 2026. South Korean Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
South Korea official says unlikely anyone but Iran behind Hormuz ship attack, Yonhap reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP People gather to attend the farewell ceremony of Iran's national football team ahead of their departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Tehran on May 13, 2026.
After months of blackout, Iran gives internet to select few
WORLD
2 hours ago
A mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran war overshadows Trump's China visit as peace talks stall
WORLD
3 hours ago
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem April 21, 2026. ILIA YEFIMOVICH/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
UAE denies Netanyahu held secret meeting with Emirati president in the UAE during Iran war
WORLD
3 hours ago
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Global oil supply to plunge below demand this year due to Iran war, IEA says
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's Premier Li Qiang, India's Prime Minister Narendra  Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other leaders, attend the opening meeting of BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi
WORLD
21 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press, ahead of departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Beijing, China, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion
WORLD
13-05-2026 09:32 HKT
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP People shop in a supermarket in Alhambra, California on May 12, 2026.
Trump says stopping Iran's nuclear program outweighs Americans' economic pain
WORLD
13-05-2026 09:17 HKT
HSBC raises 2026 Brent price forecast to US$95 per barrel
FINANCE
12-05-2026 22:42 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
19 hours ago
Five Guys Russell Street outlet goes dark, sparking closure speculation
NEWS
13-05-2026 12:38 HKT
Photo by LIBERTY BIESMA / FAMILY HANDOUT / AFP This family handout photograph taken on August 28, 2021 and released on May 12, 2026 shows Dennis Biesma, a Dutch IT worker and author, suffering from "AI psychosis" while using ChatGPT, posing in Oldemeijer in the Netherlands.
'I applied to be pope': Losing grip on reality while using ChatGPT
WORLD
13-05-2026 13:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.