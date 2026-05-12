logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC raises 2026 Brent price forecast to US$95 per barrel

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

HSBC (0005) raised its 2026 average Brent price forecast to US$95 a barrel last week, citing a longer effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Our base case now assumes that Hormuz traffic and Gulf output gradually restart from mid‑June, and a return to near‑normal system-level production and flows by end‑3Q26," HSBC said in a note dated May 6.

It added that a longer disruption implies larger inventory drawdowns, a more challenging post‑war refill, and a higher residual risk premium, supporting a higher long‑term price anchor.

In HSBC's scenario-based assumptions, the bank sees Brent averaging around US$110 a barrel in 2026 and US$85 a barrel in 2027 if a deal is only reached towards late summer but oil prices periodically correct on headlines.

The bank said that in a "pessimistic" scenario where a comprehensive deal takes around six months, leaving flows heavily constrained, Brent would average US$120 per barrel in 2026 and US$95 per barrel in 2027.

Oil prices rose by more than 3 percent on Tuesday as stark differences between the US and Iran on a proposal to end the war in the Middle East pushed supply concerns back into the spotlight.


Reuters

oil pricesurgeIranIsraelUSstrikess

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. CEOs seek China business gains from Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
3 hours ago
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng waits for a photo session with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (not pictured) before the China-UK Financial Services Summit, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China January 11, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China's He Lifeng arrives in South Korea for U.S. trade talks
CHINA
5 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians walk past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural painted on a wall in the capital Tehran on May 10, 2026.
Iran chief negotiator says US must accept proposal or face 'failure'
WORLD
5 hours ago
Cargo ship 'Cosco Shipping Gemini' of Chinese shipping company 'Cosco' is loaded at the container terminal 'Tollerort' in the port in Hamburg, Germany, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Morale among German firms in China improves despite Iran war, trade tensions, survey shows
CHINA
6 hours ago
Tourists take selfies in front of the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum on a sunny spring day in Paris, France, April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Iran war creates new must-have for summer holidays: the plan B
WORLD
6 hours ago
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
China's independent refiners cut output in May as losses mount, sources say
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station as the prices of oil and gas surge, amid the Iran war, in Titusville, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
US consumer inflation expected to have increased further in April amid Iran war
WORLD
9 hours ago
Bessent vows 'constant and robust' US, Japan coordination on FX
FINANCE
9 hours ago
An Iranian man walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Peace deal hopes fade after Trump rejects 'garbage' Iran proposal
WORLD
10 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Stung by Iran war, Trump heads to China in need of wins
CHINA
12 hours ago
Uber warns ride-hailing cap could double wait times, raise fares 70%
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.