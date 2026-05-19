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FINANCE

Fosun plans to spin off Club Med for Hong Kong IPO, raising US$500 million

FINANCE
46 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Club Med banners blow in the wind beside the swimming pool at the Club Med Punta Cana vacation resort in the Dominican Republic, March 3, 2016. REUTERS
Club Med banners blow in the wind beside the swimming pool at the Club Med Punta Cana vacation resort in the Dominican Republic, March 3, 2016. REUTERS

Fosun, a Chinese multinational conglomerate, is considering spinning off its premium resort brand, Club Med, for a Hong Kong listing, raising at least US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion), Bloomberg reported.

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Fosun Tourism, which holds Club Med and other assets such as Atlantis Sanya, China, was privatized and delisted in March of last year. According to the 2024 interim report, Club Med generated 8.17 billion yuan (HK$9.41 billion) in revenue, accounting for 86.77 percent of Fosun Tourism's revenue.

Club Med has sales and marketing operations in 40 countries and regions across six continents as of the end of June 2024, operating 67 resorts. Its first-half of 2024 turnover reached 8.89 billion yuan, up 10.3 percent. Its global average room occupancy rate was 70.4 percent, up 0.8 percentage points year on year. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 0.77 percent year on year to 2 billion yuan.

Fosun has reportedly hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase to handle the matter.

FosunClub MedFosun TourismHong KongIPOresort

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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