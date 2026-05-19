Hong Kong shares close higher on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday due to the easing of Middle East tensions.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 122 points, or 0.48 percent, to 25,797.

The full-day turnover reached HK$272.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 0.26 percent to 4,857.

CNOOC (0883) jumped the most at 2.99 percent among blue chips, despite the falling oil prices.

Most tech heavyweights gained. Tencent (0700) rose 2.4 percent, while NetEase (9999) and Baidu (9888) climbed 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Alibaba (9988) and Meituan (3690) also increased by over 1 percent.

In contrast, Li Auto (2015) slipped 4 percent after dropping 14 percent the day before.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.92 percent to 4,169 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index advanced by 0.26 percent to 15,569 points.