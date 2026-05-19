Moonshot AI plans to restructure corporate framework for HK IPO: Bloomberg

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI has notified its investors of a corporate restructuring to pave the way for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.

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The company said it would dismantle its so-called red-chip structure, aiming to comply with Beijing's tightened requirements for Chinese companies seeking to be listed overseas, according to the report.

Previously, Chinese regulators have reportedly restricted IPO applications from "red-chip" firms, or entities registered outside China that hold assets and businesses within the country via equity ownership, aiming to avoid capital outflows.