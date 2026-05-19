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FINANCE

Moonshot AI plans to restructure corporate framework for HK IPO: Bloomberg

FINANCE
6 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI has notified its investors of a corporate restructuring to pave the way for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.

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The company said it would dismantle its so-called red-chip structure, aiming to comply with Beijing's tightened requirements for Chinese companies seeking to be listed overseas, according to the report.

Previously, Chinese regulators have reportedly restricted IPO applications from "red-chip" firms, or entities registered outside China that hold assets and businesses within the country via equity ownership, aiming to avoid capital outflows.

Moonshot AIChinaIPOHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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