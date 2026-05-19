Chinese robotic hand maker Linkerbot eyes Hong Kong IPO: Bloomberg

Chinese robot-hand-building startup Linkerbot is reportedly considering going public in Hong Kong, which could raise a few hundred million US dollars, Bloomberg reported.

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The robotics unicorn has hired China Merchants Bank International, Citic Securities, and HSBC to manage the potential share sale, targeting to be listed as early as this year, the report said.

Earlier this month, Linkerbot said it would seek a US$6 billion (HK$47 billion) valuation in its next financing round, following its “series B+” funding round that valued it at US$3 billion.

The company's early backers include Alibaba's (9988) Ant Group and Sequoia spin-off HongShan Group.